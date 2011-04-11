APP OF THE DAY - Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP (iPad, iPad 2)

With so many iPad games being about driving fast, killing things, or generally making a bird do something that it perhaps wasn’t God’s intention for it to do, there isn’t much choice when it comes to a slow-burning adventure yarn set to some very relaxed music on the iPad. Thankfully there is Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP.

Format iPad / iPad 2)

Price £2.99 (on offer)

Where iTunes

Read the blurb in iTunes and the game describes itself as “an exploratory action adventure with an emphasis on audiovisual style.”

What that means when it comes to playing the game is that there is a great soundtrack and an 8-bit graphical style that you’ve likely not seen on any game before. The landscapes are all very grey, the character strange in their look and ultimately that makes for a very different experience.

The idea is that you traverse a mythic little real, use a sword to do battle and evoke sworcery to solve mystical musical mysteries.

It’s like a Zelda but with an attitude.

As with all traditional adventure games the premise of the plot doesn’t really become apparent until some way in and we aren’t going to spoil it for you. Needless to say you’ve got to fend off the bad guys, save the villagers and turn life back to normality.

Switching the ipad from landscape to vertical orientation unsheathes your sword, while finger swishes and stokes guides your man around screen.

When you do talk to people, or click on areas of interest you’ll get clues, hints, and comments, although unlike a Nintendo classic these are a little more adult.

No they aren’t filled with cursing, but just random asides;

“It was 100% obvious that the strangely-attired man expected us to do something or other but we had no idea what. #sworcery”

or

“Consequently, a sinister thunderstorm looms & the lovely people who live in the stone hut are a little heartbroken.#sworcery”

What’s fascinating in the world of social networking that we live in is that these phrases and quotes can be tweeted out from within the game to let other people know where you are, or that you are playing the game.

#sworcery isn’t long, nor is it something that will give you a racing heartbeat, but it is a game that’s worth curling up on the sofa with a nice glass of wine with.

Oh how middle aged.