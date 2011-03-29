Firefox 4 for Android fires in

Following the successful launch on Firefox 4 for desktops last week, Mozilla has now announced the arrival of Firefox 4 for Android (and Maemo).

Claiming that its new platform is up to three times faster than the standard stock Android browser, Firefox 4 is an all singing, all dancing, HTML5 bashing browser that syncs up with your desktop Firefox clients, meaning you can take your history, passwords, bookmarks and preferences with you on the go.

You can access all of this sort of stuff from the "Awesome Screen" - which is basically your one stop shop for all your mobile surfing needs.

Firefox 4 for Android also has full tabbed browsing, with tabs appearing down the left hand side, one-touch bookmarking, pinch or double tap to zoom and multiple sharing options with the usual suspects (Facebook, Twitter etc.) all on board.

It's also super customisable, with personas and add-ons included - just like the big screen version.

"Firefox for mobile allows users to take the Firefox experience they love everywhere and minimizes typing with features like tabbed browsing, bookmarks, add-ons and Firefox Sync," reads the official release info.

"With a sleek new look that hides browser controls when not in use, Firefox allows users to focus on the websites they visit."

Firefox 4 for Android is out now, and is free in the Android Market. Maemo users will need to use a direct download from Mozilla.