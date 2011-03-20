  .XXX porn domain name finally approved

The governing body that decides what the top level domain names like .com and .co.uk, ICANN, has finally approved the creation of .xxx for porn websites after years of campaigning.

The approval grants ICM Registry’s .XXX web suffix with the same rights as .com, .net, .co.uk and other TLDs. The only difference being that as a sponsored TLD, .XXX domain names will only be available to the adult entertainment industry.

The introduction of .XXX provides numerous benefits as it will allow search engines and parents to more effectively control content on those sites, as they will all have the same url ending.

However, the big question will be whether or not popular porn sites will move away from their current url to the new domain.

“ICANN’s decision to give .XXX final approval is a landmark moment for the internet. For the first time there will be a clearly defined web address for adult entertainment, out of the reach of minors and as free as possible from fraud or malicious computer viruses,” said Stuart Lawley, CEO of ICM Registry, the company behind .XXX. “We believe consumers will be more prepared to make purchases on .XXX sites, safe in the knowledge their payments will be secure.”

According to ICM Registry, “tens of thousands of adult entertainment website owners recognise the business benefits of .XXX and have already applied to pre-reserve over 200,000 .XXX domains.”