Royal Wedding GE fridge celebrates Prince William and Kate Middleton with class

There are few things that leave us speechless here at Pocket-lint; the continuing success of Jedward, Charlie Sheen generally, and the chilli sauce at Kebabradabra Tuffnell Park. But now something else can join that hallowed hall of infamy: The Royal Wedding special-edition GE GIU21XGYFKB American style refrigerator.

Created in response to its Facebook followers' suggestions, the almost six-foot object of sheer beauty is adorned with the glowing faces of Prince William and his bride-to-be Kate Middleton, captured for all time. In fridge form.

It came about because this specific range from GE has been designed to be personalised by customers. Colour schemes can be chosen before delivery, and it can feature bespoke panels, manufactured to request. And that gave GE the idea to customise one as per the most popular suggestion on its Facebook page:

“As expected, the Royal Wedding has really captured the UK’s imagination and it was no surprise that a William and Kate commemorative fridge was a popular choice,” said David Garden, commercial director for GE at Glen Dimplex Home Appliances, to Get Connected magazine. “It certainly wipes the floor with your usual commemorative tea towels and mugs and is most definitely one of the most novel Royal Wedding products we have seen. Who knows, it may appeal to die-hard fans or maybe even Prince Charles and Camilla will order one as a wedding gift for the couple.”

Perhaps.

But we suspect otherwise.

What do you think? What else would you like to see Wills and Kate on? Let us know in the comments below...