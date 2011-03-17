Royal Wedding GE fridge celebrates Prince William and Kate Middleton with class
There are few things that leave us speechless here at Pocket-lint; the continuing success of Jedward, Charlie Sheen generally, and the chilli sauce at Kebabradabra Tuffnell Park. But now something else can join that hallowed hall of infamy: The Royal Wedding special-edition GE GIU21XGYFKB American style refrigerator.
Created in response to its Facebook followers' suggestions, the almost six-foot object of sheer beauty is adorned with the glowing faces of Prince William and his bride-to-be Kate Middleton, captured for all time. In fridge form.
It came about because this specific range from GE has been designed to be personalised by customers. Colour schemes can be chosen before delivery, and it can feature bespoke panels, manufactured to request. And that gave GE the idea to customise one as per the most popular suggestion on its Facebook page:
“As expected, the Royal Wedding has really captured the UK’s imagination and it was no surprise that a William and Kate commemorative fridge was a popular choice,” said David Garden, commercial director for GE at Glen Dimplex Home Appliances, to Get Connected magazine. “It certainly wipes the floor with your usual commemorative tea towels and mugs and is most definitely one of the most novel Royal Wedding products we have seen. Who knows, it may appeal to die-hard fans or maybe even Prince Charles and Camilla will order one as a wedding gift for the couple.”
Perhaps.
But we suspect otherwise.
What do you think? What else would you like to see Wills and Kate on? Let us know in the comments below...
- Google I/O 2018: All the announcements that matter
- What is Google Assistant, how does it work, and which devices offer it?
- What is Google Lens, how does it work, and which devices have it?
- Google Duplex: Is it really OK to get calls made for you by AI?
- Microsoft Build 2018: All the announcements that matter
- Google Maps could get AR walking navigation in future
- Google Assistant's new Pretty Please mode encourages kids to say 'please'
- New Google Assistant voices coming this year - and you can skip saying 'Hey Google' every time
- What is Google Family Link and how do its parental controls work?
- Gmail's new Smart Compose tool uses AI to help you write entire emails
Comments