Instapaper 3.0 adds Facebook and Twitter integration

The massively popular, read-it-later, iOS app Instapaper has reached version 3.0, and has added some pretty nifty new features for its users.

The most notable additions are social media interaction through the likes of Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Pinboard, and Evernote, and a new storage facility for higher quality images and faster downloads.

If you're not familiar with Instapaper, then it could be just the time to get acquainted. Pocket-lint ranked it as one of the best iPad apps for getting things done, after all.

It offers a read-later platform, letting you bookmark web pages to then read offline later at your convenience. It syncs with your account so you can even save stuff on your desktop browser, and read-later requests are then automatically synced with your iPad or iPhone.

The new version adds to these features by letting you post stories to your various online platforms, with offline posting an option too (it simply syncs once back online).

You can also take a look at what your buddies are liking on the web, and saving through their Instapaper accounts (the stars are gone, replaced with a more Facebook-familiar "Like" button).

It's a fantastic update to what was, already, and incredibly good app. If you're already using Instapaper, beware that it will re-download all of your saved articles again - so if you've got a massive stack then maybe wait until you've got a Wi-Fi connection before updating.

If you aren't already an Instapaper user, what are you waiting for? It's in the App Store now, and costs £2.99.