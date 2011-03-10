Firefox 4 Release Candidate, erm, released

Hold on to your hats Firefoxers, as your browser of choice has finally, after 12 releases, dropped the beta tag.

And whilst the Firefox 4 Release Candidate that has gone live isn't technically the completed software version, it's just one step away and should be practically indistinguishable from the general release.

Available in more than 70 languages, Firefox 4 RC is the result of over a year's worth of alpha and beta releases (17 in total), and the feedback of millions of testers. Since the first beta release back in July 2010, over 8,000 bugs and errors have been ironed out.

It will work with 70 per cent of the existing Firefox add-ons, and Mozilla is pitching Firefox 4 as the HTML 5 browser king. It has even set up the Web O' Wonder website so you can test out its capabilities.

If you grab the Firefox 4 RC, you'll automatically be upgraded to the finished product when it goes live - probably later this month. So if you were too scared to jump from Firefox 3 before the beta tag was removed, now could be the perfect time to take the plunge.

With IE9 due out next week, and Chrome gaining ground on the big two at a rate of knots, the choice of innovative browsers for surfers has never been better.

Firefox 4 Release Candidate is free, and available now.

So what browsers are you guys using? Let us know using our funky new comments platform below.