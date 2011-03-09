Pocket-lint gets new commenting system

We know you like to comment, and we know that we haven’t previously made it easy to do so, so we’ve fixed that by introducing a new comment system on the site as of today.

That’s right – we’ve switched over from our own system built back in 2006 to a new one powered by the chaps over at Disqus.

What that means is that you’ll have a stack of new features to help you get the most out of the site going forward; this includes the ability to manage your own Disqus comments across a range of sites beyond Pocket-lint, threaded comments, the ability to like comments, mark them up, mark them down, and get email alerts when people reply to you or the story.

In all, it’s a much better, more advanced system that should make commenting on the site a lot, lot easier - and hopefully more fun.

If you've commented on Pocket-lint before, via your members sign in, that login will remain active, but only for managing newsletter and email alerts from us. You will need to sign up for a Disqus account if you haven't got one already.

We’ve also dragged (kicking and screaming in some cases) virtually all the comments that were made from the old system to the new offering, although we have to admit some of them didn’t make the journey.

If you notice that a previous comment got lost in the move, please feel free to make that comment again on the new system. We haven’t deleted it because we didn’t like you or it, just a glitch in the move... There's always one piece of furniture or a favourite vase that doesn't make it.

And do let us know what you think about the new system in the new comments below. Huzzah.