  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

LogMeIn join.me Android app available now

|
  LogMeIn join.me Android app available now
Best iPad apps: The ultimate guide
Best iPad apps: The ultimate guide

LogMeIn has added Android mobile viewer support to its free screen-sharing tool join.me, which allows you to share what’s on your screen with whomever you like. So you can still talk your team through that crucial end of year presentation, if that's the type of thing you have to do.

The free version of join.me allows up to 250 people to join an online meeting through a simple-to-use web portal. The join.me mobile viewer app for Android is free to download.

When on the join.me site, a quick click of the share button will produce a pin that you can then use to connect your Android device (once you've downloaded the join.me mobile viewer app) to any meeting you are hoping to be part of.

The release says it will be available for smartphones and tablets across Android OS 2.1 and 2.2, but the video is showing it working on Android 3.0.

PopularIn Apps
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Best budgeting apps: 4 apps to take control of your finances
Comments