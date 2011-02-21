  StreetSpark social dating iPhone app launches

A new social matching service, called StreetSpark, has launched which uses existing information on your social networks to match you with people with the same interests, in the hope you'll become "special friends".

Unlike traditional dating sites that use traditional search criteria to narrow down potential matches, StreetSpark uses something it calls social matching.



Once signed up to the service StreetSpark analyses a users social streams such as Facebook Like preferences and Twitter information etc... before using that info to come up with people who are into the same kind of stuff.



For example: it could suggest someone who checks into the same venues as you on FourSquare and likes the same band on a Facebook group; by doing this across all your networks the idea is it'll come up with a suitable match.

Any matches made on the service are being called Sparks, and these Sparks will appear in you SparkBox; it's then up to you to get in touch. The more "social" you are the better the match - well that's the theory.

It's important to bear in mind that signing up to the service gives StreetSpark access to a huge amount of information about you, so although it may well be an excellent way of finding people with similar interests to you, the door swings both ways.

If you want to give it a go, you can visit the StreetSpark website