Twonky Mobile beams into the App Store

PacketVideo, the team behind the TwonkyBeam web based media sharing platform, has announced its latest service - Twonky Mobile for iPhone.

The app, which follows an Android release last year, allows you to beam all of your media, whether that be video, music or photos, over to any web-connected gadget or device.

The app finds all compatible content on your iPhone, or on your home network, and streams it to any DLNA machine that you've got in your setup. Your iPhone essentially becomes a souped-up media remote control.

"People engage with media content on a variety of devices, and we wanted to make viewing that content on a mobile device as intuitive as possible," Osama Alshaykh, CTO of PacketVideo said.

"Twonky Mobile lets people tailor the way they view their media and experience entertainment, regardless of the brand of devices they have at home."

The app costs £1.79 and is in the App Store now.