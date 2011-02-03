MTV goes live with online on-demand platform

MTV has just launched its very own online video-on-demand service, which it is calling MTV OD.

MTV OD is a premium service - £1 for 24 hours, or £2 for 7 days - and "is a website for the UK where you can watch full episodes of your favourite MTV shows or watch hundreds of classic episodes".

Programmes in the OD offering include 16 and Pregnant, Beavis and Butthead, Dirty Sanchez, The Hills, Jersey Shore, Pimp my Ride and Jackass.

There's also exclusive MTV content, behind-the-scenes footage and, of course, the platform lets you share your viewing likes and dislikes with your Facebook friends.

MTV Networks International senior vice president Philip O'Ferrall said: "We are launching MTV OD in response to the tremendous demand for full-length content on our websites. MTV OD will ensure that the content our fans want is at their fingertips.



"Viewers can choose to watch current MTV shows or to browse our archive, allowing them to enjoy classic episodes and even discover iconic shows they may not have previously heard of.



"MTV OD both expands our 360 vision for all of our linear shows and increases our digital footprint, enabling us to make our shows more available to fans than they have ever been before."

You can find MTV OD at od.mtv.co.uk.