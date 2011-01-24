  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Cloud(y) Sky on the horizon

|
  Cloud(y) Sky on the horizon

The Sunday Times is reporting that BSkyB is about to buy out Wi-Fi hotspot company The Cloud, in a move that would see the broadcast giant go head-to-head with BT and its public Wi-Fi offerings.

Sky has been ramping up its mobile streaming services over the last few months, with Sky Mobile TV getting frequent plugs on its TV channels. A move into the hot-spot market would mean that Sky would be able to offer Wi-Fi access on the move for its Mobile TV customers. 

Sky could also open up The Cloud to Sky broadband customers, in the same way that BT broadband customers get access to BT Openzone hot-spots.

The Cloud, which has its headquarters at St. Albans, operates in 12 European countries with a total 22,000 Wi-Fi network access points.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Google's Neighbourly app lets out-of-towners ask residents for tips
  2. Wondershare Dr Fone - Unlock: How to bypass your Samsung or LG Android phone's lock screen to restore access to your phone
  3. Messages in iCloud explained: How it works and how to turn it on
  4. See the Lego set you're about to buy in AR on the Argos shopping app
  5. How to turn off Find My iPhone and remove your device from it
  1. How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
  2. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  3. Amazon Music app for iOS and Android now has hands-free Alexa voice control
  4. Steam Link arrives on Android as expected but is barred from iOS by Apple
  5. Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate: The only video conversion, editing, downloading and burning tool you need
Comments