  Cloud(y) Sky on the horizon

The Sunday Times is reporting that BSkyB is about to buy out Wi-Fi hotspot company The Cloud, in a move that would see the broadcast giant go head-to-head with BT and its public Wi-Fi offerings.

Sky has been ramping up its mobile streaming services over the last few months, with Sky Mobile TV getting frequent plugs on its TV channels. A move into the hot-spot market would mean that Sky would be able to offer Wi-Fi access on the move for its Mobile TV customers.

Sky could also open up The Cloud to Sky broadband customers, in the same way that BT broadband customers get access to BT Openzone hot-spots.

The Cloud, which has its headquarters at St. Albans, operates in 12 European countries with a total 22,000 Wi-Fi network access points.