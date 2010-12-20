Gameloft Holiday Sale: Yet more 59p iPhone and iPad games
It looks like EA has kicked off a festive iOS game price war, with Gameloft hitting back after its 59p offerings began to dominate the iPhone and iPad charts.
Gameloft has announced its own widespread price reductions with its Holiday Sale. In total, there are 21 iOS games on sale for 59p - including 8 iPad titles.
The full list is:
iPhone & iPod Touch
Uno
Real Football 2011
Assassin’s Creed
Shrek Kart
James Cameron’s Avatar
The Oregon Trail
Let’s Golf 2
Splinter Cell Conviction
NFL 2011
Prince of Persia
The Settlers
Iron Man 2
Driver
Hero Of Sparta 2
iPad
Prince of Persia
Splinter Cell Conviction
NFL 2011
Blokus
Let’s Golf 2
James Cameron’s Avatar
Zombie Infection
The sale is only going to last until 22 December though, so act fast to get some cheap games on your iDevice.
