Gameloft Holiday Sale: Yet more 59p iPhone and iPad games

It looks like EA has kicked off a festive iOS game price war, with Gameloft hitting back after its 59p offerings began to dominate the iPhone and iPad charts.

Gameloft has announced its own widespread price reductions with its Holiday Sale. In total, there are 21 iOS games on sale for 59p - including 8 iPad titles.

The full list is:

iPhone & iPod Touch



Uno

Real Football 2011

Assassin’s Creed

Shrek Kart

James Cameron’s Avatar

The Oregon Trail

Let’s Golf 2

Splinter Cell Conviction

NFL 2011

Prince of Persia

The Settlers

Iron Man 2

Driver

Hero Of Sparta 2



iPad



Prince of Persia

Splinter Cell Conviction

NFL 2011

Blokus

Let’s Golf 2

James Cameron’s Avatar

Zombie Infection

The sale is only going to last until 22 December though, so act fast to get some cheap games on your iDevice.