Opera 11 wants you tab stacking

Opera 11 has gone live, bringing a wealth of new features to the browser.

In terms of browser market share, Opera has dropped down to fifth place since Google's Chrome went on the rampage, but its 1.93 per cent share includes a dedicated core following who will be excited by the update.

The main addition to the platform is tab stacking, where groups of tabs can be created simply by dragging tabs onto the top of one another.

As well as new extensions and extra translation options, version 11 also brings visual mouse gestures and a more obvious safe address bar, and all within a browser that is 30 per cent smaller than its predecessor.

"We have always worked hard to introduce new and bold ideas in web browsing", said Jon von Tetzchner, Opera co-founder.

"But, sometimes we want to take an idea and improve upon it. Opera 11 adds a layer of polish to features people have known and loved for more than a decade, while introducing extensions. If you have never tried Opera before, Opera 11 will change everything you know about browsing".

Opera 11 is available for Windows, Mac and Linux. Download it from Opera.com.