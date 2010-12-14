  1. Home
Get some Bieber on your BlackBerry with the Amazon MP3 app

BlackBerry owners (in the States at least) now have access to major digital music store, with the official launch of the Amazon MP3 app into the BlackBerry App World.

The app lets you directly download the tunes you want to your handset (which you can then transfer to any of your other MP3 playing machines) as well as keeping you updated with the daily deals and free songs.

If you're not sure about a song, you can listen to a 30-second preview and you'll also be able to share tune links over email, Facebook, Twitter, SMS and, of course, via your BlackBerry Messenger.

The app needs BlackBerry OS 5.0 or later to run, and if your device doesn't have any internal memory you'll also need to pop in a microSD card to store your music.

At the moment only works for US BlackBerry users, but we'll keep you updated with regards to UK availability.

