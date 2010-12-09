  Teufel buys into Raumfeld's streaming tech

Teufel has just announced that it is adding a number of "innovative audio streaming products" by Raumfeld GmbH, therefore expanding its product line and marking out its ideas as to the future of the audio market.

The speaker and home cinema manufacturer will begin selling streaming audio products by Raumfeld GmbH via its online shop, which ships to countries throughout Europe. Since the end of 2009, Raumfeld has developed and marketed products based on its patented technology, which enables customers to wirelessly experience music throughout multiple rooms.

Teufel, clearly recognises the attraction of such streaming technology in the home, and buying into Raumfeld's expertise offers a quick way for it to burst onto the audio streaming scene.

At the heart of the product line, that will now be available under the guise of "Raumfeld by Teufel", is an intuitive, user-friendly remote control capable of controlling all sound system functions from any room.

Thorsten Reuber, executive director of Teufel, explains the company's motivation: "The demands of the market have changed drastically in recent years. Digital audio formats are becoming increasingly popular amongst customers, creating entirely new listening habits, which Raumfeld has engaged impressively. In turn, this has affected the consumer electronics market".

"It is our intention to work with Raumfeld's technological know-how to set new standards by combining the advantages of digital audio formats and network technologies with the reputed quality of Teufel's sound systems".

So, for now, it looks like the two companies are enjoying a happy partnership, with Raumfeld continuing to exist as a brand, along with a permanent place in Teufel's online shop. Whether we'll see closer integration in future remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, the team up looks to be good news for audio fans as the products produced by the two high-end audio companies will surely take some beating.

All Raumfeld streaming audio systems are immediately available via Teufel's web shop, and are free of shipping charges until the end of 2010.