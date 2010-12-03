Flipboard fires in magazine style pages for iPad
We at Pocket-lint are massive fans of Flipboard for iPad (you can check out the glowing review we gave it in our App of The Day feature) so we were pretty excited when we fired up the app only to be greeted by a message from founder Mike McCue telling us all about an exciting new feature.
Here's what Mike had to say:
"Starting today, eight renowned publishers will begin testing an innovative new way to bring the timeless beauty of print media to the Web … right here, on your Flipboard. Selected articles from these publishers will now display a Read Article button. Tap it and you will see a specially formatted version of their Web page which will load significantly faster and look absolutely gorgeous".
The new content is available to add on your table of contents page. There is material from ABC News, All Things D, Bon Appetit, Lonely Planet, SB Nation, SF Gate, Uncrate and The Washington Post Magazine.
The Flip pages for this content look exactly the same, it's only when you click the Read Article button that you get the new look, complete with different fonts and larger pictures.
It's a great little edition and it only makes what is already a strong app even stronger.
With the launch of Richard Branson's Project iPad magazine, and the likes of Wired, The Times' Eureka and other magazine publishers getting on board with the platform, as well as innovations like Flipboard, it's an exciting time for the iPad (and other tablets as well) in terms of looking at new ways of publishing.
