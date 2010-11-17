London venue for the world's largest panoramic photo

Wow. That's definitely the first word that comes to mind when you look at Jeffrey Martin's incredible panorama of London.

Shot using a SLR camera with a 400mm lens, the 360-degree photo of London is the the largest spherical panoramic photo in the world.

It's 80-gigapixels, that's a resolution of 400,000 x 200,000 pixels, and if you were to print it at 300dpi you'd need a piece of paper measuring 35 x 17 metres.

In total, there are 7886 high-resolution individual photos, all shot from the top of the Centre Point building - that's 36 stories high - over a 3-day period.

The images were put together using a super-powerful Fujitsu Celsius workstation which comprised of dual 6-core CPUs, 192GB of RAM, and a 4GB graphics card.

The level of detail is simply incredible, you can zoom right in to street level and see people's faces and there are a number of nice features on the 360 Cities site, including a landmark locator, a virtual tour, overlapped mapping and a treasure hunt competition.

The effort beats previous world record attempts including a 26-gigapixel image of Paris, a 70-gigapixel image of Budapest, a 26-gigapixel image of Dresden, and Martin's previous record, an 18-gigapixel spherical image of Prague.

The photo is free to view over at www.360cities.net. Hold on to your socks.