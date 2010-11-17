  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

London venue for the world's largest panoramic photo

|
1/4  
London venue for the world's largest panoramic photo
Best iPad apps: The ultimate guide
Best iPad apps: The ultimate guide

Wow. That's definitely the first word that comes to mind when you look at Jeffrey Martin's incredible panorama of London.

Shot using a SLR camera with a 400mm lens, the 360-degree photo of London is the the largest spherical panoramic photo in the world.

It's 80-gigapixels, that's a resolution of 400,000 x 200,000 pixels, and if you were to print it at 300dpi you'd need a piece of paper measuring 35 x 17 metres.

In total, there are 7886 high-resolution individual photos, all shot from the top of the Centre Point building - that's 36 stories high - over a 3-day period.

The images were put together using a super-powerful Fujitsu Celsius workstation which comprised of dual 6-core CPUs, 192GB of RAM, and a 4GB graphics card.

The level of detail is simply incredible, you can zoom right in to street level and see people's faces and there are a number of nice features on the 360 Cities site, including a landmark locator, a virtual tour, overlapped mapping and a treasure hunt competition.

The effort beats previous world record attempts including a 26-gigapixel image of Paris, a 70-gigapixel image of Budapest, a 26-gigapixel image of Dresden, and Martin's previous record, an 18-gigapixel spherical image of Prague.

The photo is free to view over at www.360cities.net. Hold on to your socks.

PopularIn Apps
The best and most famous internet memes around
Microsoft to rebuild Edge browser on Chrome, will launch Mac version
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Five apps to help you get home after the Christmas party
Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker: Which tracks Father Christmas best?
Pokemon Go Trainer Battles will finally let you fight your in-game friends
Comments