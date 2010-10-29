  Go train surfing on the tube

Commuters at Charing Cross underground station will be able to log on to the web from 1 November, after TFL announced a deal with BT Openzone to install a Wi-Fi hot-spot.

It's all part of a 6-month trial to gauge customer interest in getting online underground. The scheme is all being paid for by BT, so Boris bashers can get back into your boxes.

Obviously, you'll need a BT Openzone account (or have access via your mobile network deal), but the hotspot will provide service travel updates for all customers via the log-in page, free of charge.

Kulveer Ranger, the Mayor of London's transport adviser, said: "An ever growing commuter populous has been clamouring to be able to check their emails and browse the net whilst on the go".

"This is an important step towards seeing how this could be achieved and is part of the Mayor's ambition to examine ways in which we can use technology to adapt the city's transport system to meet the needs of those using it".

Chris Bruce, CEO, BT Openzone, said: "Wi-Fi is rapidly becoming the simplest way for people to access the internet when out and about and with the launch of this trial at Charing Cross we are now giving commuters the chance to enjoy the UK's biggest Wi-Fi network".

The trial goes live on 1 November.