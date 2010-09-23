  1. Home
Bill Gates tops Forbes US rich list

Whilst the majority of the world's population struggle to make ends meet (to put it mildly), some folk are having no such problems; as Forbes again compiles its Forbes 400 rich list of the most minted in the US, with Microsoft founder Bill Gates finding himself at the top of the rich list with a cool $54 billion.

While there's a wide range of big earners from all industries, high earners in the tech world include Larry Ellison, co-founder of the software giant Oracle, with a massive $27 billion fortune (third place) whilst Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page make it into the list with $15 billion.

The silly amounts of money continue with Michael Dell and Steve Ballmer having recorded earnings of 14 billion and 13.1 billion respectively.

And as a host of private equity deals place Facebook's value at around the 23 billion, Mark Zuckerberg's personal wealth has also increased to $6.9 billion, an increase of around 245 per cent - he's coming in at number 35. Apple's Steve Jobs brings up the rear with $6.1 billion.

So what does all this mean? Well, it shows us that there's some staggeringly wealthy people - something we were probably previously aware of - and that we all enjoy a good rich list, as we console ourselves with how much better we'd be at spending the money; wondering why they don't all just cash up and pack in work.

The main tech earners from the list are as follows:

1. Bill gates - 54 billion

Co- founder of Microsoft, in terms of richness Bill Gates has been hitting the top spot now for 17 consecutive years. He is known as somewhat of a philanthropist, using his Gates Foundation for good causes, however he is still running in second place in terms of money raised for charity - Sir Jimmy Savile pipping him to the top spot.*

*Possibly not the case, but we're sure it's a close run thing.

3. Larry Ellison - 27 billion

A self-made billionaire, Larry Ellison is chief executive officer of Oracle Corporation, a major enterprise software company. As well as enjoying the odd fighter jet Ellison co-owns a $200 million yacht.

11. Larry Page, Sergey Brin - 15 billion

Co-founders of the search giant Google, the two have produced one of the most recognisable brands in the world - however both have seen their personel wealth drop from the 2009 Forbes list.

15. Michael Dell - 14 billion

Founder of the computer giant Dell, Mr Dell sees his personal wealth take a drop from 2009, but we're sure it won't keep him awake at night.

16. Steve Ballmer - 13.1 Billion

CEO of Microsoft, Steve Ballmer is known for somewhat eccentric with a good deal of over-the-top behaviour - many of these can be seen on YouTube.

35. Mark Zuckerburg - 6.9 billion

The youngest billionaire in the world, with a net worth of $6.9 billion he has a 24 per cent share of Facebook.

42. Steve Jobs - 6.1 billion

Apple CEO and co-founder, Mr Jobs has a huge fanbase as the company's i-products continue to be a huge hit. Jobs' fortune has increased by 1 billion since 2009.

