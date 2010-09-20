  1. Home
Plane Finder AR app lets you be the ultimate plane spotter

If you've ever looked up into the big blue sky and wondered where the plane you've spotted is off to, then Plane Finder AR is probably the app for you.

The new Augmented Reality app will, using your iPhone's camera and access to an online database, let you point your phone's camera at a plane and instantly  see the flight number, aircraft registration, speed, altitude and how far away it is.

The app is based on an existing online service called Plane Finder, that proved rather handy when the Volcano in Iceland was causing havoc with the skies over the UK.

Yep, we hear you, and are with you when you actually stop to ponder why you actually need this app, but it's still pretty groovy nonetheless showing just what is possible with AR. 

The app costs £1.79 and is available from the iTunes App Store now.

