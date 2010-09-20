  Millions at risk from texting while walking

Millions of people could be at risk from texting while walking along busy streets as they are oblivious to the dangers around them, according to new research.



According to Dr Joanna Lumsden of Aston University, one in 10 mobile phone users have already been injured by walking into obstacles such as lamp-post and cars. She also said that in London, two teenagers are injured or killed every day as a result of texting while walking.



Using some laboratory-based tests, Dr Lumsden found that people miss one in five potential hazards because they are too busy concentrating on their phones.



The research is looking into ways that mobile phone manufacturers could make texting on the go more safe using features such as voice operated phones or gesture control.

What do you think? Should mobile phone manufacturers make their phones safer to use, or should it be up to us to get ourselves across the road safely?