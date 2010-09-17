  1. Home
Spray your clothes on in the morning with Fabrican

Why settle for just pretty tight skinny jeans when you can get them really tight? Fabrican is here to help. The creation of Spanish designer Dr Manel Torres, Imperial College London and the Royal College of Art, it's a fabric than you can spray directly onto your body and make clothes out of then and there - and, yes, it does come in a can.

You can use it to create pretty much any garment under the sun with the only issue how you get the thing off without ruining it. Our thoughts are that you either stitch it up after or just toss it away and spray another one on tomorrow.

Fabrican will be one of the stars of London fashion week and, with any luck, we'll all have a can sitting in our wardrobes in years to come.

