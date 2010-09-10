  Flash to iPhone packager seeing success

It's all systems go for Adobe's Flash to iPhone complier after Apple eased some of the strict programming rules for app submissions for the App Store.

The Packager for iPhone feature is included in Flash Professional CS5, although Adobe had said that it would can on the project because of Apple's rules against its usage in creating applications. But now, developers will be able to export their Flash apps.

An Adobe statement read:

"Apple’s announcement today that it has lifted restrictions on its third-party developer guidelines has direct implications for Adobe’s Packager for iPhone, a feature in the Flash Professional CS5 authoring tool. This feature was created to enable Flash developers to quickly and easily deliver applications for iOS devices. The feature is available for developers to use today in Flash Professional CS5, and we will now resume development work on this feature for future releases."

Whilst this doesn't mean that Flash is coming to the iPhone, it does mean that developers will be safe to use Flash to create iOS apps, without the apps immediately being rejected by Apple.

It's a small token from Apple, who have been quite harsh in its criticism of Flash. But it could be the only token Adobe gets, Flash isn't expected to natively feature on any iOS device in the foreseeable future.