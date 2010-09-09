T-Mobile G2: Dreaming of the Vision

T-Mobile has announced, via its Facebook page, that pre-registration has opened in the US for the much anticipated T-Mobile G2.

Like the original G1, the G2 is a T-Mobile and Google branded handset developed by HTC. The G1 was the HTC Dream, although it is thought that the latest device is the HTC Vision, rather than being the Dream 2, or Dream 4G.

What we do know is that the G2 is hinge based device with a full QWERTY keyboard that is running Froyo (Android 2.2) and has a 3.7-inch touchscreen.

It's got a Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM7230 800 MHz CPU, and offers a gateway to T-Mobile's new HSPA+ network2 4G service.

There's full integration with a number of Google apps on board, including Google Voice, and the camera specs are pretty impressive too - with 720p video and a 5-megapixel stills snapper, with LED flash and auto-focus.

Built in memory is a bit paltry though, with only 4GB of space, although the device will ship with an 8GB microSD card, which can be upgraded to 32GB.

"T-Mobile ignited the spark that set the Android world ablaze two years ago with the launch of the world's first Android-powered mobile phone, the T-Mobile G1, which remains an important milestone for both T-Mobile and the Android operating system," said Cole Brodman, chief technology and innovation officer at T-Mobile USA.

"Now, with the launch of the T-Mobile G2, we are re-teaming with our partners at Google and HTC to provide T-Mobile customers with another first - the first Android smartphone designed to deliver 4G speeds on our new network."

If you live in the States and quite fancy the look of the G2 then you can register for updates now. Pre-orders will begin to existing T-Mobile customers later on this month.

There's no news, as of yet, as to when we might be seeing the G2 here in the UK.