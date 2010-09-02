  CoPilot Live adds ActiveTraffic

ALK Technologies has introduced a real-time traffic update service to its CoPilot Live GPS navigation apps for smartphones and iPad in the US.



ActiveTraffic uses real-time traffic flow information to calculate the best route to avoid traffic congestion and offer an accurate ETA (estimated time of arrival).

As you drive, it continuously monitors your route for delays and lets you know if a quicker route is available. If there is a faster route available, then CoPilot Live will tell you the estimated time you'll save and let you preview the new route.

Sections where traffic is travelling freely are indicated in green while those with moderate congestion are shaded yellow and severe congestion in red.



CoPilot Live v8 Android, iPhone, iPad and Windows Mobile customers in the US will be able to try out ActiveTraffic on a free 14-day trial and then buy a 12-month subscription for $9.99, while current CoPilot Live v8 US Traffic subscribers will be upgraded to ActiveTraffic free of charge.



UK pricing and availability has yet to be announced.