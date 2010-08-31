iStethescope: Can the iPhone replace the stethoscope?

A clever chap by the name of Peter Bentley has come up with an iOS app that monitors people's heartbeat through sensors in the phone.

An average of 500 downloads of iStethoscope are being recorded everyday after a free version was introduced last week.

There's also now a Pro version (for 59p) that strips out the ads, adds email features and includes a hints and tips section.

"Everybody is very excited about the potential of the adoption of mobile phone technology into the medical workplace, and rightly so", said Bentley.

"Smartphones are incredibly powerful devices packed full of sensors, cameras, high-quality microphones with amazing displays", he said.

According to the official blurb for the app in the App Store, iStethoscope "turns your iPhone into a stethoscope, allowing you to listen to your heartbeat and see your heart waveform, or listen to other quiet sounds around you".

The description also states that the app is "used by cardiologists for research on heart disease as described in the Journal of Medical Devices".

If you fancy yourself as a bit of an amateur cardiologist (and who doesn't?) then get iStethoscope from the App Store now.