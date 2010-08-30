  Chatroulette 2 goes live, still plenty of penis

Chatroulette 2, the latest version of the random video chatting site has gone live, however it looks like its still not solved its penis problem.

While the focus has now been shifted to video rather than chat, a quick try at 9am on a Bank Holiday in the UK, still presented us with the same problems as the previous incarnation of the site - around 9 out of ten people will have the camera focused on their balls.

What's even more of a problem though is that there isn't an obvious "next" button to press (its an untitled grey bar beneath the video screen).

Users happy to brave the amateur porn, occasional old man, and other people that think you aren't worth the time of day will be able to expand the video screen to any size they want, select whether it's the computers default computer and chat with others via a text box.

Proceed at your own peril.