  Woman who dumped cat in bin says sorry after Facebook fuss

A woman caught on CCTV dumping a pet cat into a wheelie bin originally dismissed a Facebook campaign to find her as a waste of time: "I really don't see what everyone is getting so excited about - it's just a cat", said bank worker Mary Bale to ITN.

"I don't know what came over me, but I suddenly thought it would be funny to put it in the wheelie bin, which was right beside me".

However, according to new statement, she is now remorseful and has apologised. She has also been offered police protection over some death threats being issued on Facebook: "I want to take this opportunity to apologise profusely for the upset and distress that my actions have caused", she said.

"It was a split second of misjudgement that has got completely out of control".

"I am due to meet with the RSPCA and police to discuss this matter further and will co-operate fully with their investigations".

Lola the cat's owner, Stephanie Mann, is dumbfounded at the effect her Facebook page has had, and after her husband, Darryl, posted the CCTV footage on YoutTube: "I can't believe the reaction to the story. I only posted it on Facebook because I wanted to see who she was", she told Sky News.

"Whatever she has done, I don't like her, but I don't want her to get hurt. It needs to be dealt with properly, not by people getting aggressive with her".

Thankfully, Lola has now made a full recovery.

And we at Pocket-lint do not, in any way, condone the putting of animals in wheelie bins. Anybody who laughs at the above video should leave the classroom, and that means you Jenkins. It's not funny, not one little bit! Not... at... all.