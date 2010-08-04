Starcraft II shifts 1.5 million copies in 48 hours

Not many PC games get the coveted Pocket-lint "Hot Product" stamp but StarCraft II: Wings Of Liberty managed it.

So it comes as no surprise to us that the game was purchased an incredible 1.5 million times in the first 48 hours of its availability.

Launched worldwide on 27 July, Activision Blizzard’s real-time strategy sequel has already sold more copies in the UK than its 1998 predecessor managed in its entire lifetime.

"We launched StarCraft II in 11 different languages and on five different continents because we wanted to make sure as many players as possible were able to log on and play on day one", said Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime.

"We're pleased that so many people around the world have already picked up a copy of the game, and we look forward to welcoming even more players to Battle.net in the weeks and months ahead".

The 1.5 million copies apparently doesn't even include copies sold in South Korea, where the series is hugely popular, so the actual number could feasibly be much higher than this. Whatever the actual figure, it is the clear front runner in terms of 2010 PC game sales already.

It's a phenomenal response for a game that has been 12 years in the making.

