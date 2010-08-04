Visa credits Europe's first microSD payment system

Visa Europe has launched a contact-less payment system in Turkey where BlackBerry users, who are customers of Akbank, can pay for items using a microSD card inside their mobile phones.

The scheme, which makes use of NFC technology, uses a microSD developed by DeviceFidelity called the In2Pay. The premise is that there aren't too many NFC handsets available, but there are plenty of phones with microSD slots.

"One of the key challenges to the success of mobile payments is the supply and availability of NFC handsets", said Mary Carol Harris, head of mobile at Visa Europe.

"Until a majority of mobile handsets offered in the market are supplied with integrated NFC, Visa is proactively working with innovators like DeviceFidelity and pioneers such as Akbank to harness the potential of new technologies".

"These solutions make the future of payment real today and are key to accelerating mobile payments in Turkey and across Europe. Once again, Visa, through Akbank and our strategic partners, are leading the mobile payments market".

The In2Pay card can still act as a storage expansion facility as well, so users will not have to forgo their digital memory needs in order to make use of the service.

The chip is compliant with EMV and Global Platform regulations and is based on the industry standard Secure Element platform. It supports Javacard and MiiFare and it integrates with the Wallet system that has been used by NFC systems in the past.

As mentioned, the scheme is launching for BlackBerry users to begin with, although Visa states that it will expand to include HTC, Samsung, LG, Nokia and Motorola in the near future.