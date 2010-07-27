  Firefox 4 beta update: New tabs come to Macs

Mozilla is continuing with its regular Firefox 4 beta updates with yet another one on Tuesday, this time bringing the new tab design first seen by PC users at launch to Mac users.

"The new update of Firefox 4 Beta is now available in 23 languages for testing and feedback", says Mozilla on its blog. "Thanks to the help of the global Mozilla community, we’re now able to bring Firefox 4 Beta to more people around the world. This update to Firefox 4 Beta continues with changes to the look of Firefox with tabs appearing on the top of the browser and introduces the ability to turn tabs into App Tabs".

Mozilla has detailed the new updates in addition to what it has already detailed what's new previously, but basically you'll be getting new tabs on Mac OSX and App Tabs:

"Mac and Windows users now have all their tabs on the top of the browser. We moved the tabs to the top to make it easier to focus on the Web content and easier to control the tools in your Web browser. If you have Windows 7 or Windows Vista, the Menu bar is replaced with a single Firefox button so you get to the most used options with just one click", says Mozilla.

Likewise, new to the build is App Tabs. Firefox now lets you turn your most visited websites into App Tabs to easily find the ones you need. App Tabs promise to offer you a better way to manage tabs, saving space on the tab bar and making it easy to find frequently used tabs.