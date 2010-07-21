Nuance Dragon coming soon for iPhone

Nuance is about to launch two Dragon speech recognition apps into the UK App Store - the updated versions of Dragon Dictate and Dragon Search.

Starting with Dragon Dictate, which works with the iPhone and the iPad, the app allows you to record your voice and then you can copy the dictation to your clipboard or open it up as the body of an email or text. Users will also have the option to put their dictation straight into their social networks with Twitter and Facebook integration.

If your dictation is misheard you can correct it using the keyboard or choose from a list of similar words. Unfortunately you can't dictate corrections. Version 2.0 also includes an auto-save function so your notes are kept if you switch to another app.

The Dragon Search app is a bit like the voice recognition that can be found in the Google app, but at the top there is a handy scrollbar where you can choose results from Google (or Yahoo or Bing if you change the settings), Wikipedia, Twitter, YouTube or iTunes.

"Since the launch of Dragon Dictation and Dragon Search in December 2009, the Apple community in the UK has spoken loud and clear that the Dragon Apps are a must-have for their iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch", said Scott Wickware, vice president, enterprise and mobility EMEA, Nuance Communications.

"We’re thrilled that we are now able to answer their demands and extend the power of speech to the UK, and to other regions around the world through the remainder of the year”.

Update: Both apps have now hit the App Store.