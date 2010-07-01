Yahoo apps hit the Android marketplace

Yahoo has left it a bit late to come to the app party, but no worries, it's here now and that's all that matters.

In the Android marketplace you will now find a Yahoo Mail app and also a Yahoo Messenger one too, no matter where you live.

If you're residing in the good old US of A, however, you'll also have access to a Yahoo search widget that you can stick on your homescreen. You can type into this search widget or even use voice input, much like the Google app. The widget returns results which look a bit like this:

The apps work on any Android 2.0 or above device and will not cost you a penny.

Lee Parry, product manager at Yahoo states via the official Yahoo blog:

"The Yahoo! Mail and Yahoo! Messenger Android apps offer many of the core features that you find in their PC counterparts. In the Yahoo! Mail Android app, you can search for important messages with our Full Search and Smart Folders features and organize messages into the same personal folders you use on the PC".

"In Messenger you can set your Yahoo! Messenger status message, view the status messages of your buddy list contacts and chat with your MSN/Windows Live Messenger friends".

As well as the Android apps, there is also good news for Yahoo users who use an iPhone. A new HTML5 mobile platform has been set up which will improve your iPhone Yahoo experience.

You can opt into the Yahoo HTML5 mail trial from the usual Yahoo mobile address and clicking on the preview button. Alternatively, opt in here.

Give Yahoo's new mobile platforms the quick once over and let us know what you think. Better late than never or better not even bother?