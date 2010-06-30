Silver surfers expand Brits online to 38.8 million

The amount of Brits online has risen by 5 per cent from May 2009 to May 2010, with an estimated 1.9 million extra people online. With a total population of just over 61.4 million, the online community of 38.8 million represents 63% of the nation.

The biggest rise was, somewhat surprisingly, in the 50 or over age group with 53 per cent of the new surfers falling into that category. 50+ men are the fastest growing group - 722,000 extra internet users in one year - we wonder what sort of sites they're looking at?

Speaking on behalf of UKOM and Nielsen who came up with the numbers, Alex Burmaster said:

“The Internet is getting older in more ways than one. Not only is the medium itself maturing but the audience is shifting towards older age groups. This growth is a reminder, if one was still needed, that it is very much a form of media utilised by all age groups. The fact that one in four Britons who use the Internet today are 50 to 64 years old proves it is no longer the sole preserve of the young and technical literati”.

(Title image courtesy of Punchstock)