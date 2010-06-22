  Flash 10.1 available for mobiles...sort of

Adobe has announced the official release of Flash 10.1 to compatible mobile devices. The trouble is, that at present, there isn't that many (if any) devices that will officially support the software. Confused? So are we, but read on for clarification.

Adobe is saying that Flash 10.1 will be available to all smart phones and tablets that run Android 2.2 (Froyo). But the thing is, Froyo isn't yet officially available - although there are some developers, reviewers and Android boffins that have got this version on their Nexus Ones.

In time Froyo should definitely be coming to the Dell Streak, HTC Evo, HTC Desire, HTC Incredible, Motorola Droid, Motorola Milestone and the Samsung Galaxy S but we're still waiting for confirmed release details. This makes Adobe's announcement a tad premature.

Adobe is also stating that Flash 10.1 has also been released to other mobile platforms including BlackBerry OS, webOS, LiMo, MeeGo and Symbian - although we've yet to see it in action on any devices running these operating systems - give us a shout if you manage to get Flash playing nicely on any of these platforms.

If you're a Windows Mobile user, chances are you're going to have to wait a bit longer for some Flash action on your phone - Adobe is saying 10.1 will only run in "future versions".

It's an exciting release for sure, but it's also a bit of damp squib at the same time. We can't help but feel that the timing is interesting though - falling between the launch of iOS 4 and the iPhone 4 - with Adobe perhaps wanting to make a bit of noise following Steve Jobs' recent comments? We'll have to wait and see if Apple was right to ignore Flash on its devices.