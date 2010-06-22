  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Flash 10.1 available for mobiles...sort of

|
  Flash 10.1 available for mobiles...sort of
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?

Adobe has announced the official release of Flash 10.1 to compatible mobile devices. The trouble is, that at present, there isn't that many (if any) devices that will officially support the software. Confused? So are we, but read on for clarification.

Adobe is saying that Flash 10.1 will be available to all smart phones and tablets that run Android 2.2 (Froyo). But the thing is, Froyo isn't yet officially available - although there are some developers, reviewers and Android boffins that have got this version on their Nexus Ones.

In time Froyo should definitely be coming to the Dell Streak, HTC Evo, HTC Desire, HTC Incredible, Motorola Droid, Motorola Milestone and the Samsung Galaxy S but we're still waiting for confirmed release details. This makes Adobe's announcement a tad premature.

Adobe is also stating that Flash 10.1 has also been released to other mobile platforms including BlackBerry OS, webOS, LiMo, MeeGo and Symbian - although we've yet to see it in action on any devices running these operating systems - give us a shout if you manage to get Flash playing nicely on any of these platforms.

If you're a Windows Mobile user, chances are you're going to have to wait a bit longer for some Flash action on your phone - Adobe is saying 10.1 will only run in "future versions".

It's an exciting release for sure, but it's also a bit of damp squib at the same time. We can't help but feel that the timing is interesting though - falling between the launch of iOS 4 and the iPhone 4 - with Adobe perhaps wanting to make a bit of noise following Steve Jobs' recent comments? We'll have to wait and see if Apple was right to ignore Flash on its devices.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Adobe is bringing full Photoshop to the iPad and it's about time
  2. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: The initial deals are here!
  3. Here's how to get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
  4. Watch out, Slack: Microsoft Teams now has a freemium tier
  5. It's coming home (later): Best England World Cup memes tearing up the internet
  1. Google's Gboard keyboard now offers Morse code input because why not
  2. PUBG Mobile beta app for Android lets you test new features first
  3. Snapchat launches Lens Explore so you can find new lenses to try
  4. What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
  5. How to burn videos to DVD easily with Wondershare DVD Creator
Comments