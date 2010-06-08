  Steve Jobs - Take my Wi-Fi... Please

Balance: a state of equilibrium or equipoise; equal distribution of weight, amount, etc. And something we're accused of forgetting every time there's an Apple launch.

However, we would counter that the day we don't get excited about a major technology announcement - any tech announcement - is the day we may as well pack up and go and find something else to do. And it must be said that the launch of a new iPhone is a circus of such huge proportion that it is only right that the coverage follows suit.

That said, we couldn't help but laugh at Steve Jobs having a hissy fit when the new handset couldn't find a Wi-Fi signal. Indeed, and this may just have been a cynical ploy to get everybody to turn off any surreptitious live feeds and stop their constant blogging, but when he insisted that the amassed throng of journalists at his WWDC keynote switch off their laptops, we cackled like hyenas.

You see, he couldn't get a signal because there were so many 3G connections in the room that double as Wi-Fi hotspots: “It’s a testament to how far we’ve come, isn’t it? That there are 570 Wi-Fi base stations in this room”, Jobs joked.

He wasn't quite so jovial, however, when he demanded that everybody switched off their devices if they wanted to see the iPhone 4 demoed. An act that was then policed by Apple staff.

Obviously that took the live feeds down for a while. Hmmm.

It seems that even this circus had its clowning around.

Now that's balance for you.