Yahoo gets in World Cup mood with themed toolbar

Toolbars, some people love 'em and some people hate 'em. If you're in the love camp, and you're also looking forward to the action getting underway in South Africa then Yahoo's World Cup toolbar could be just the ticket.

At the moment it will keep you updated with all of the news from the tournament and once the matches begin on 11 June, it will also keep you updated with all of the live scores. From the score update there will also be links to Yahoo's excellent matchcasts. Plus, there's a button that links directly to Yahoo's fantasy football competition so you can check how well your team is doing.

You can also skin your toolbar with the colours and flag of any of the 32 nations that will be competing for the famous trophy.

David Ko, Yahoo's senior VP of audience and mobile said: “The World Cup evokes more passion than any other sporting event in existence, and as the historic 2010 event in South Africa approaches, Yahoo is rolling out its first global initiative to deliver the most captivating, engaging experience to soccer fans around the world.

“By delivering uninterrupted access to soccer coverage, scores, games, events, and athletes to fans around the world and in their own language, Yahoo continues to execute on its vision to be the centre of people’s online lives”.

Strong words indeed for what is basically a news ticker. But if you like toolbars, and you like football it makes sense to grab yourself the Yahoo World Cup toolbar. It's free, and it works on IE or Firefox. Get it here.