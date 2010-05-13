  Seconds out, round three... Adobe hits back at Apple

Adobe has come out all guns blazing in its ongoing war of words with Apple. In response to Steve Jobs' open letter, in which he stated that "the mobile era is about low power devices, touch interfaces and open web standards - all areas where Flash falls short", Adobe co-founders John Warnock and Chuck Geschke have hit back with an open letter of their own.

In it, they respond to Jobs' criticism of Flash when it comes to openness. They wrote: "We publish the specifications for Flash - meaning anyone can make their own Flash player".

They also blast Apple for attempting to dominate the Web. "We believe that consumers should be able to freely access their favorite content and applications, regardless of what computer they have, what browser they like, or what device suits their needs". their letter states.

"No company - no matter how big or how creative - should dictate what you can create, how you create it, or what you can experience on the web".

Adobe has also launched a tongue-in-cheek ad campaign, in which it states 'We heart Apple'. The ads will be run in several high profile publications including The NY Times, The Wall Street Journal and our own Financial Times.

The full letter can be read here. Even if you can't be bothered to read the letter, it's worth clicking the link just to see the pally-picture of Warnock and Geschke - it's awesome.

This little bitch-fight seems like it's going to run and run. If they keep airing their views in public then we're all for it - it's like a tech version of Jerry Springer.