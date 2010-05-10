  Last.fm adds festival recommendations

Music tracking and personalised radio service Last.fm has rolled out a new page on its website that allows you to see which music festival lineup is best suited to you, depending on your music taste.

If you use Last.fm's "scrobbling" system to record the music that you play, then it'll compare your most-played artists to those that are on the lineup of most major music festivals across the world, and then give you a "compatibility rating" for each, ranked with the most suitable at the top.

It doesn't have absolutely every festival on it yet, we couldn't find Latitude for example, and it recommended us the wretched hive of scum and villainy that is Reading festival when our most-played band is Yo La Tengo (who happen to be headlining End of the Road). Still, it's a noble idea, even if the algorithm needs tweaking a little.

Does it work for you? Let us know in the comments.