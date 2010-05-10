  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Last.fm adds festival recommendations

|
  Last.fm adds festival recommendations

Music tracking and personalised radio service Last.fm has rolled out a new page on its website that allows you to see which music festival lineup is best suited to you, depending on your music taste.

If you use Last.fm's "scrobbling" system to record the music that you play, then it'll compare your most-played artists to those that are on the lineup of most major music festivals across the world, and then give you a "compatibility rating" for each, ranked with the most suitable at the top.

It doesn't have absolutely every festival on it yet, we couldn't find Latitude for example, and it recommended us the wretched hive of scum and villainy that is Reading festival when our most-played band is Yo La Tengo (who happen to be headlining End of the Road). Still, it's a noble idea, even if the algorithm needs tweaking a little.

Does it work for you? Let us know in the comments.

PopularIn Apps
  1. How to download a copy of all the data Apple collects on you
  2. Sick of Alexa's voice? Amazon now allows skills to use different voices
  3. WhatsApp updates group chats, makes it easier to catch up on missed messages
  4. If you own Samsung’s Galaxy S9, you can now play with ARCore apps
  5. Do you hear yanny or laurel? This crazy audio clip is just like that dress
  1. What is Google Drive, how does it work, and is Google One cheaper?
  2. What is Facebook's Clear History tool and how does it work?
  3. How Massdrop is using the power of the many to save for the one
  4. Are cryptocurrencies safe? Here's how to protect against attacks
  5. iPhone X gets YouTube HDR

Comments