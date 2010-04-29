CoPilot Live HD for iPad inbound

CoPilot has announced that it has submitted a dedicated version of its satnav software for the Apple iPad, for those that want their satnav to be almost as big as their windscreen.

CoPilot Live HD, as it will be known, will offer a hi-resolution edition of the company's iPhone CoPilot Live app designed to work on the iPad 3G.

Street maps will be stored on the device, with the app using the iPad 3G's built-in GPS receiver. Special to the iPad version will be a new split screen driving view combining uncluttered 3D or 2D map displays with clear, non-distracting turn instructions.

As with CoPilot Live for iPhone, the HD edition auto-switches between portrait and landscape, uses pinch-zoom functionality and offers access to iPod music controls from within the app.

Initially launched in North America to coincide with the US release of GPS-enabled iPad 3G models, apps for additional regions will be launched as the iPad 3G becomes available worldwide in coming months, says CoPilot's makers ALK.

Users will be able to use the app with the Wi-Fi only version of the iPad, but will have to invest in a separate GPS dongle like the Posimotion G-Fi.

CoPilot Live HD North America has been submitted to the App Store for approval, and is expected to be available to buy for iPad 3G in early May.

Pricing will be the same as for the CoPilot Live iPhone app with no ongoing fees or subscriptions.