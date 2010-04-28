Mozilla releases pre-Alpha Android Firefox

Firefox creator Mozilla has announced the very first build of mobile Firefox, also known as Fennec, for Android handsets. It's a very early release, which Mozilla's describing as "pre-Alpha", but should give the experimental amongst you something to tide you over until a full release.

Mozilla lists a number of caveats before offering up a download link. Firstly, it's only been tested on the Motorola Droid and Nexus One. Secondly there's bugs in it that could cause your phone to require a reboot. There's memory issues that haven't been optimized yet, and you'll need Android 2.0 or above. Finally, it can't open links from other applications yet.

If you're okay with all of that, and you want to give it a go, then head to bit.ly/fennec-android on your handset and download the .apk file. Make sure you install it to the internal memory, rather than an SD card, and don't be afraid to force-quit from Settings > Apps > Manage Apps if you run into problems. Oh, and you'll need to enable "Unknown sources" from Settings > Apps before you install, too.

Once you've done all that, and had a little play, and visited Pocket-lint's mobile site, let us know what you think of the app. Good enough to replace the default browser yet?