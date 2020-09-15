McAfee's latest Total Protection update bins social scams, improves iOS autofill

(Pocket-lint) - McAfee is one of the biggest names in antivirus and PC protection and this year's update to its software packages comes with several new features including improved password protection and a warning when visiting websites which could potentially take over your machine.

Part of the appeal of the improved password protection is for iOS users - iOS apps and browser windows can now have fully filled in user account information and passwords.

McAfee Total Protection is available in three pricing tiers - single device, individual and family. The top tiers include encrypted storage and you can protect mobile devices, too.

The package includes a native VPN as well as new protection against social media and online scams - particularly important at present because of Covid-19 scams. McAfee now annotates social media feeds across six major platforms – Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Reddit, and LinkedIn.​

The company reckons that 60 percent of dodgy links shared via social media were shared by a friend or family member, making them more likely to be opened. Research also showed that 27 percent of social media users have received a dodgy link via social messaging services and a further 20 percent have fallen victim to fake discounts or deals via social channels.

Machine learning is also enhanced with this release of McAfee Total Protection to better detect emerging threats as well as adding protection against so-called file-less threats. There's also an improved interface, too.

“Now, and looking to the future, consumers will continue to need improved, integrated, intuitive protection for all aspects of their digital lives- from working to shopping, learning and entertaining from home,” said Jesús Sanchez-Aguilera, consumer head at McAfee.

​McAfee says the average user now spends 6 hours and 43 minutes per day online on their devices.

Writing by Dan Grabham.