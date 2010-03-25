  InvisibleHand launches on Internet Explorer

InvisibleHand, the free real-time online shopping tool, has announced that from 25 March 2010 it will be available on Internet Explorer.



According to the company: "InvisibleHand has already found over £7 million of savings for online shoppers, but by moving onto Internet Explorer we are moving into the mainstream as this is where most of Britain’s online shoppers can be found". As well as this, the move should unlock an extra £300 million in savings for would-be users.



Originally launched in August 2009 as a Firefox plug-in, InvisibleHand added Chrome in February this year and has seen over 170,000 downloads.

The service works by trawling the Web to match the product you are looking at, if found cheaper it will send you the alert and link, or alternatively let you know whether you are currently viewing the best price.

The InvisibleHand download is completely free and if you do decide to give it a try make sure you let us know what you think of it in the comment box below.