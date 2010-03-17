PayPal brings quick payments to Bump with new App
| 1/5
PayPal has launched a new iPhone app for people to make and take payments on the go.
The app, which has been completely overhauled, takes the rather unusual but clever step of adding Bump support into the mix as well.
Bump is an app that allows you to share contact details with people by holding your phones and gently bumping them together. The app already lets you share photos and contacts, compare friends, or become Facebook friends in seconds, and now pay each other.
The PayPal app, will let you completely manage your PayPal account via the phone as well as quickly transfer money into other people's.
Expect this to be big at the boot or yard sale in the summer.
PopularIn Apps
- Fortnite is coming to Android phones this summer, says Epic Games
- What is YouTube Music? YouTube's new music streaming service explained
- New YouTube Music streaming service launches giving access to songs unavailable elsewhere
- Sick of Alexa's voice? Amazon now allows skills to use different voices
- How to download a copy of all the data Apple collects on you
- WhatsApp updates group chats, makes it easier to catch up on missed messages
- If you own Samsung’s Galaxy S9, you can now play with ARCore apps
- Do you hear yanny or laurel? This crazy audio clip is just like that dress
- What is Google Drive, how does it work, and is Google One cheaper?
- What is Facebook's Clear History tool and how does it work?
Comments