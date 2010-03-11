  Bill Gates no longer richest man in the world

Bill Gates is no longer the richest man according to this year's Forbes Rich list.

The founder of Microsoft, whose net worth was still a massive $53 billion last year, was beaten by a relativity unknown Mexican telecom mogul, Carlos Silm Helu.

Silm Helu pipped Gates to the crown of "I've got more money than you" by $500 million.

Still, according to Forbes, "the top 10 richest tech billionaires saw their fortunes rise a collective $55.8 billion over the past year, helped by a surge in the value of technology stocks" in spite of the recession.

The list which is dominated by technology based companies sees Google's Larry Page and Sergey Brin on $17.5 billion.

The list's youngest billionaire is Mark Zuckerberg from Facebook; he is estimated to be worth $4 billion.