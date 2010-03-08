  Filmmaker documents Chatroulette experiences

You might be familiar with Chatroulette, a website which has been making waves by allowing you to webcam chat with random strangers across the world. If you're not, and you're feeling brave, go and try it now at chatroulette.com.

Inspired by his experiences with the service, a New York filmmaker named Casey Neistat has surveyed and documented the average Chatroulette session, as well as collecting a few statistics about its users. 71% are male, 15% are female and 14% are perverts, he claims. 83% were young, and 17% were older.

You can see the full results, as well as Neistat's excellent narration of his time on the service, in the video above. If he looks a little familiar, it might be because you're remembering his other movie - the iPod's Dirty Secret, from 2003.