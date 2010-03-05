  Teletext offers iPhone apps

Teletext has announced a quintet of mobile applications to try and replace the gap left in our hearts by the demise of its television service. There's one for jobs, one for holidays, one for property, one for communities and one for cars.

We'll go through them in turn. Jobsite lets users browse and download details for available positions on the web portal of the same name. Teletext Holidays is an extension of the company's newsletter which recommends deals for holidaymakers. FindAProperty, similar to Jobsite, lets you look through potential house purchases.

Localpeople is more about rating and reviewing local services - shops, restaurants, tradespeople, etc. It has a "top places nearby" feature, and the ability to access news writtenr by local people. Finally, the Motors app searches through used cars for sale near you, tapping into the motors.co.uk database.

If you don't have an iPhone though, you're out of luck. The company says that it's restricting development to that platform for now, telling Pocket-lint "These first Teletext Mobile apps are all focused on the iPhone due to the Apple App Store’s high market share, installed customer base and simple easy developer ecosystem".

All the apps above are available in the App Store now. They're free.