  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Sex.com up for auction with million dollar start price

|
  Sex.com up for auction with million dollar start price
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!

Next month could see a new record for the price paid for a URL as Sex.com is to go under the auctioneer's hammer in the States.

The last time Sex.com was up for sale back in 2006 it reportedly sold for $14 million, but it seems the company that bought it did not maximise on their infamous three letter domain name (Sex.com currently hosts links to porn sites) and has gone bust.

The domain name is to be offered up for auction in New York on 18 March with anyone hoping to bid for it instructed to come along with a certified cheque for $1 million, and no doubt be prepared to pay much more.

Recent domain name sales in the millions include Toys.com for $5 million bought by Toys'R'Us and Pizza.com which sold for $2.6 million. We'll let you know what Sex.com fetches.

PopularIn Apps
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Best budgeting apps: 4 apps to take control of your finances
Comments