Pendle Products launches new Laptop Stand

UK company Pendle Products has introduced a new Laptop Stand, said to be the first of many product releases. This stand lets users raise their laptop up whilst using a full size external mouse and keyboard and is said to be ideal for use alongside an external monitor, thereby increasing your workspace when you are at your desk.



With what's said to be a unique laser cut design, the stand boasts super thin legs meaning that you can free up the space underneath for accessories such as external hard drives while slim rubber feet protect your desk surface. Plastic stops hold the laptop in place and the stand has holes cut into the sides for cables.



The Pendle Products Laptop Stand is available in black and white in two sizes, regular for 15-inchers and under, and large for bigger laptops. Pricing comes in at £42 and £48 and the stands can be ordered now on 01282 699555.